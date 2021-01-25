Liyakat Nathani Takim’s “Shi’ism in America” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of the book “Shi’ism in America” written by Liyakat Nathani Takim has recently been published by Kavir Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Abbas Aqdasi.

“Shi’ism in America” provides the first general overview of the Shia community in America, tracing its history, its current composition, and how the Shia have negotiated their identity in the American context.

There are over two million Shias, who differ from Sunni Muslims in the United States. With community roots going back sometimes close to one hundred years, Shias can be found in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dearborn, Michigan.

Early in the century, Shias and Sunnis sometimes arrived at the same time, worshipped together, shared similar experiences, and confronted the same challenges despite their differences.

Tracing the early history and illuminating the more recent past with surveys and interviews, Takim explores the experiences of this community. Filling an important scholarly gap, he also demonstrates how living in the West has impelled the Shia community to grapple with the ways in which Islamic law may respond to the challenges of modernity. Shi’ism in America provides a much-needed overview of the history of this United States religious community, from religious, cultural, and political institutions to inter-group relations, to the experience of African American Shias.

Liyakat Nathani Takim is Sharjah Chair in Global Islam at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. A native of Zanzibar, Tanzania, he is the author of many works, including “The Heirs of the Prophet: Charisma and Religious Authority in Shi‘ite Islam”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of the book “Shi’ism in America” written by Liyakat Nathani Takim.

