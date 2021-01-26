Iran beach soccer training camp halted

TEHRAN - Iran beach soccer’s training camp has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.

The Iranian football federation chose to suspend practices after several players have been confirmed as being infected with the novel virus.



The training has been postponed for the coronavirus concerns.



The daily death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran was down to 79 on Tuesday, marking a two-digit rate for the fourth week in a row.



The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 57,560, Sima Sadat Lari said.



The Health Ministry’s spokeswoman also noted that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 1,385,700 after the detection of 6,420 new cases since Monday.



More than 1,177,300 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.



Among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,038 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she said.



The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 100 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.15 million.