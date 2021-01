TEHRAN- Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi was appointed as the new head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), IRNA reported.

Dehqan Dehnavi, who was previously the deputy finance and economic affairs minister, replaced Hassan Qalibaf-Asl.

Having a Ph.D. in economics, the new SEO’s head has been also a board member of Bank Maskan.

MA/MA