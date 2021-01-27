Iran’s largest commercial port to be constructed in Jask

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization announced the plans for the construction of the country’s largest commercial port in Jask Island, southern Hormozgan Province.

Mohammad Rastad has made the announcement during a visit to the mentioned port city.

“The development of Jask is very important and strategic at the national level, and we have reached a conclusion in the recognition phase to build the country’s largest commercial port in this city,” Rastad said.

According to the official, PMO has determined the final location of the mentioned port in collaboration with the Oil Ministry and the primary research studies on the project have been already started.

Noting that transportation and maritime trade in the east of the Strait of Hormuz is being considered for the first time by the Iranian government, the official said: “Through this port, we intend to be able to receive large-scale oceanic vessels in the east of the Strait of Hormuz, in addition to Chabahar port."

The port of Jask is a small port on the western part of Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman. However, over the last few years, it has seen a steady growth of its export freight flows to Oman, mostly agricultural products, including refrigerated, and construction materials.

Major developments for the port of Jask have been announced by Iranian authorities since early 2019, i.e. the construction of a new oil terminal, the construction of a refinery, and of a petrochemical plant.

These developments are part of a total investment of €260 million centered on the construction of a new oil pipeline from Goreh, Bushehr to Jask in order to pump and export oil.

Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

