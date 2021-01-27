Tehran hosts webinar on Iran-China trade outlook in 2021

TEHRAN - Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries hosted a webinar to review the trade relations between the two countries in 2020 and to discuss the outlook of the two sides’ economic relations in 2021, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The online meeting was attended by senior officials including the Chairman of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries Majid-Reza Hariri and the Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

Speaking in this meeting, Hariri mentioned the 50th anniversary of Iran-China’s trade relations and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Iran-China Joint Chamber as two major events coming in 2021.

Further in this webinar, dubbed “Iran-China trade relations in 2020 and the prospects of economic relations between the two countries in 2021”, Hariri criticized the media sabotage against Iran-China relations, stressing that a negative media atmosphere could ruin the economic relations between the two countries.

The official also criticized some non-expert comments on Iran-China relations and stressed the need to form positive opinions about China both among the people and officials.

Elsewhere in this event, Keshavarz-Zadeh noted that Iran-China relations have entered a new phase since 2016, but unfortunately, due to some issues, the expectations created following the Chinese president's visit to Iran in that year did not materialize.

“Until in February 2019, when Iranian former Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani visited China, another turning point was created in Iran-China relations; to the extent that an Iran-China Joint Economic Committee meeting was held after this visit.”

The Iranian ambassador to China further stated: "Despite the conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, Iran-China trade relations continue in various fields and we have pursued the 25-year Iran-China plan to an acceptable level."

The opening of the Iran-China banking exchange channel through Kunlun Bank to supply humanitarian aids for battling coronavirus to Iran was also among the important issues that Keshavarz-Zadeh talked about.

EF/MA