Good news on the way about Iran-China ties: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said on Friday that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iran and China will be coupled with good news about the relations between the two countries.

“Six Chinese thinkers spoke about the successful experience of revolution in Iran in today’s webinar, which was held on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. This year, the anniversary of the Revolution has coincided with the Chinese New Year and the beginning of the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Good news is on the way about the relations between the two countries,” Keshavarzzadeh said in a tweet on Friday.

During the webinar, the Iranian ambassador pointed to a variety of bilateral issues ranging from the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic to China’s efforts to rely on its own capabilities.

“Last year was a difficult year not only for the Chinese people but also for the people of the world and the people of Iran due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Fortunately, with the very good actions of the Chinese government and the hard work of the Chinese people, the situation against coronavirus is getting better day by day and good results are being achieved,” the Iranian diplomat said in the webinar, according to China Radio International. “The excellent management used by the Chinese government and implemented by the Chinese people should be a great model for the people of the world in dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.”

Keshavarzzadeh congratulated China on developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Fortunately, the vaccine made in China has also been approved, and I think it will help control the coronavirus. I would like to congratulate both the people and the Chinese government on this great achievement,” he noted.

The ambassador described how the pandemic has affected Iran, saying that Iranian scientists are working on a vaccine.

“The lives of all of us were affected by coronavirus last year. Unfortunately, many people lost a family member or their job was affected by this pandemic. The start of this year coincided with the start of general vaccination in the world, and we hope to see a decrease in the number of cases in the coming months. Iran, like other countries, was affected by the virus. Simultaneously with the spread of the virus, Iranian scientists began their research on making a vaccine. This self-belief of the Iranian scientist is one of the fruits that the Islamic Revolution has brought to the country's youth, and today two Iranian vaccines are in the clinical trial stage,” the ambassador said.

Keshavarzzadeh said Iran continued to make progress over the past four decades despite U.S. brutal sanctions.

“In fact, this self-confidence is a principle that can be used by all countries in the world, and China has also used it well. China has shown that by relying on its domestic capabilities, it is able to overcome its problems, bring prosperity and security to its people, and even play a constructive role in world peace and stability,” the Iranian ambassador continued.

Underlining Iran’s readiness to extend hand of friendship with countries in the world, Keshavarzzadeh said, “Just as China's progress is not a threat to others, the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a threat to any country in the world.”

According to the diplomat, Iran is ready to improve ties with the world, especially the countries of the region.

“Strengthening Iran and its stability play an important role in regional stability. We have extended our hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries of the world, especially the countries of the region, and we are ready to share the achievements of the Islamic Revolution with them,” the Iranian ambassador said.

SM/PA