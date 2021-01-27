DEFC to cooperate with National Museum of Iran on archaeological films

TEHRAN – Plans to collaborate on archaeological documentary films were discussed in a meeting between the directors of the National Museum of Iran and the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) on Tuesday.

In his meeting with DEFC director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the director of the museum, Jebrail Nokandeh, expressed his thanks to the filmmakers of the centers over their special attention to archeological issues and the protection of the country’s ancient sites.

However, he pointed to the few documentaries made about Iran’s archaeological issues and urged the filmmakers to help raise public awareness of the cultural heritage by their productions.



He said that the National Museum of Iran, as the most specialized museum for archeological findings in the country, is ready to collaborate with the center in any documentary project on cultural heritage.

Hamidi-Moqaddam also stressed the need for seeking assistance from specialized organizations in the production of scientific documentaries, and said that such an attitude can produce favorable results.

They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding to expand the collaboration between the National Museum of Iran and the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.



Hamidi-Moqaddam and a number of his colleagues also paid a visit to the artifacts on view at the museum.

Photo: This file photo shows some cultural heritage aficionados visiting the National Museum of Iran.

MMS/YAW