Lesser-known province seeks to gain foothold on tourism map 

TEHRAN –Some 41 tourism-related projects are currently underway across Iran’s southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

These projects will boost tourism and develop travel infrastructure in the region when they finally come on stream, Majid Safai announced on Thursday.

A four-star hotel and a water park are among the important projects being carried out in collaboration with the private sector, the official added.

He also noted that with the inauguration of the mentioned projects, more job opportunities will be created in the tourism sector, which will lead to better income for the locals.



Last September, a provincial tourism official announced that over one trillion rials (some $24 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to nine tourism projects across the province.

He also mentioned that developing tourism infrastructure in the province is one of the province’s tourism department priorities and is being pursued seriously.

The lesser-known is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

