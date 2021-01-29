Esteghlal held by Naft Masjed Soleyman: IPL

TEHRAN – Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman on Friday.

The players observed a minute's silence before kick-off in memory of former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Mehdrar Minavand who passed away Wednesday night, losing battle to COVID-19.

In the match held in Masjed Soleyman’s Behnam Mohammadi Stadium, Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini scored an own goal in the 32nd minute but the Blues’ captain Vouria Ghafouri leveled the score in the 70th minute.

In Ghaemshahr, Zob Ahan registered their first ever win in the current season after 13 weeks in a match against struggling Nassaji. 10-man Zob Ahan won the match 3-2.

Darko Bjedov, Abdollah Hosseini and Milad Jahani scored for Zob Ahan and Mohammadmehdi Nazari and Ayyoub Kalantari were on target for Nassaji.

Zob Ahan were reduced to 10 men before the halftime after Mojtaba Haghdoost received a red card.

In Tehran, Gol Gohar edged past Saipa 1-0 thanks to a goal from Younes Shakeri in the 75th minute.

Saipa forward Majid Aliyari was sent off in the 70th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

On Saturday, Persepolis will host rock-bottom Machine Sazi, Sepahan meet Shahr Khodro in Isfahan, Tractor play Aluminum in Tabriz, Mes face Sanat Naft in Rafsanjan and Foolad host Paykan in Ahvaz.