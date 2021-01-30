Persepolis earn late win, Sepahan beaten by Shahr Khodro: IPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned a much-needed 2-1 win over rock-bottom Machine Sazi here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Vahid Amiri scored the first goal for Persepolis after beating the offside trap in the 25th minute. The Persepolis players didn’t celebrate their goal and dedicated that to their former No.25 midfielder Mehrdad Minavand who passed away Wednesday night due to COVID-19.

Peyman Babaei equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute but Ahmad Nourollahi scored the winner in the injury time after chesting down a long ball in the area.

Sanat Naft missed the chance to move top of the table after a 0-0 draw against Mes in Rafsanjan.

In Isfahan, Sepahan lost to Shahr Khodro 3-1 in a home match.

Sajad Shahbazzadeh gave Sepahan lead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute but Amin Ghaseminejhad leveled the score eight minutes later from the spot.

Ahmad Aljabouri netted a brace in the 73rd and 93rd minutes. Sepahan defender Giorgi Gvelesiani was sent off in the 89th minutes.

Foolad and Paykan played out a goalless draw in Ahvaz.

Tractor also suffered a 1-0 home loss against Aluminum Arak in Tabriz. Omid Singh scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot before the halftime.

Esteghlal remain top of the table with 23 points. Sanat Naft and Sepahan are second and third respectively with 22 points.