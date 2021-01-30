National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art honors winners 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art were honored during a ceremony at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on Friday.

Ziba Pashan, Raheleh Kazempur and Olduz Nabizadeh received their awards from the organizers of the event, which was held under the auspices of Iran’s Ceramic Artists Association.

The 11th edition of the biennial was inaugurated at Niavaran Cultural Center in November after a nine-year hiatus, and the exhibition was both online and physical for the viewers.

The closing ceremony was attended by honorees, a limited number of visitors and a number of art and cultural officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Visual Arts Office director, Hadi Mozaffari said that the biennial moved a long path during the hard years and was able to resume again after nine years and during the difficult situation of coronavirus restrictions.

“This exhibit shows how important and how influential this medium can be and hereby I need to express my gratitude to the members of Iran’s Ceramic Artists Association for their good collaboration, dignity and politeness,” he added.

The director of the event, Hirbod Hemmat-Azad, also said, “Today, ceramics continues its way slowly and constantly, and this biennial displayed the potentials of the art of ceramics.”

He expressed thanks to the young artists, art and cultural officials and Iran’s Ceramic Artists Association.

This biennial, which has resumed after 9 years, also indicated that Iran is a great and rich country, especially in the field of art with young artists, he said.

Dorna Abyak, Mohsen Tohidi, Roya Haqiqi, Delaram Riyazati, Ali Zamani and Vahid Azizi were among other artists who were honored at the ceremony.

The International Academy of Ceramics (IAC) was the “spiritual sponsor” of the biennial this year.

Located in Geneva, Switzerland, the academy was founded in 1952 by Henry J. Reynaud, who chaired the academy until his death in 1964.

The goal of the IAC is to stimulate friendship and communication between professionals in the field of ceramics in all countries.

Photo: Winners pose after being honored during the closing ceremony of the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on January 29, 2021.

