South Pars phase 22-24 LPG storage tanks go operational

TEHRAN – Two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage tanks of phase 22-24 of Iran’s South Pars gas field have gone operational and ready to store 80,000 cubic meters of gas, the head of Iran’s Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced on Saturday.

According to Mohammad Meshkinfam a total of four storage tanks, including two propane and two butane tanks, have been constructed for the mentioned phases, two of which have been completed and ready for receiving gas.

Meshkinfam stated that after cooling the natural gas, the loading of the propane tank with a capacity of 45,000 cubic meters and the butane tank with a capacity of 35,000 cubic meters will begin.

According to the official, the construction of the remaining two storage tanks has also been completed and POGC is waiting to receive the required propane and butane pumps from Iran Industrial Pumps Company to commission these two tanks as well.

The total LPG loading capacity in this project will be increased to 160,000 cubic meters after the remaining two tanks go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), he said.

POGC, which is in charge of developing the giant South Pars gas field, had previously inaugurated the gas condensate storage facilities of phase 14 of the field.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf waters, is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

