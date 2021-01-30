VP inaugurates development projects in southwestern province

TEHRAN- Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated a number of development projects in the southwestern Khuzestan province on Saturday, IRNA reported.

In addition to inaugurating some projects, the official will also study the province's economic problems and follow up on ongoing projects in the province during his two-day visit.

In the first day of his trip, Jahangiri put the largest airport hall in the southwest of the country into operation.

The hall set up at Ayatollah Jami International Airport of Abadan has doubled the passenger capacity of the airport.

As stated by the deputy managing director of the Arvand Free Zone Organization (where the airport is located), during the inaugural ceremony of the mentioned hall, the project to build a new terminal at Abadan airport, a side building, and landscaping have been implemented in the form of a 50-percent partnership between the Arvand Free Zone and the Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company.

The operation for rebuilding the flood-hit areas of the province was also started in the presence of the first vice president.

Jahangiri is accompanied by the agriculture minister, industry, mining and trade minister, the head of the environment organization, and some deputy ministers during his travel to Khuzestan.

