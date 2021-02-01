India to accelerate equipping operations in Chabahar port

TEHRAN – Director-general of political office of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his ministry has received the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO)’s request for accelerating the importing and installation of equipment for the Chabahar port and India is seriously pursuing the matter.

Iranian and Indian officials held a meeting in Chabahar on Sunday to review the state of mutual cooperation in the development of Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti Port in southeastern Iran.

During the meeting, Jitender Singh stated that Central Asian countries are very interested in using Chabahar port as a transit base, adding: “Chabahar is a transit port and nowadays, maritime trade is the economic preference of many countries.”

He further stated that Iran and India are both doing their best to develop the port of Chabahar, adding that in addition to providing equipment and logistical support, it is necessary to communicate with the companies and contractors that are active in the port.

“Therefore, I guarantee the Indian government’s complete cooperation with the government of Iran for the prosperity and success of the port of Chabahar,” he stressed.

“The success of Chabahar port is the success of the two friendly countries, Iran and India,” the official added.

The first consignment of Indian equipment for the development of port activities at Iran’s Chabahar port worth $8.5 million arrived in the port on January 17.

The arrival of the consignment marked the activation of the contract between Iran's PMO and the Indian side.

India is the only foreign country that is currently participating in a major development project in Iran despite the U.S. sanctions.

The Chabahar Port development project is the anchor for the expansion of economic relations between the two nations.

India is going to install and operate modern loading and unloading equipment including mobile harbor cranes in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

The strategic port in southeastern Iran is the only ocean port on the Makran coast and it has a special place in the country's economic affairs.

