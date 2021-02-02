ŠKF Sereď complete signing of Iranian defender Salimi

TEHRAN - Slovakian top-flight football club ŠKF Sereď have completed the signing of Iranian defender Iman Salimi on Monday.

Salimi has penned a five-month contract with ŠKF Sereď.

The 24-year-old player has joined the Slovakian team as a free agent player.

“First of all, I want to thank my family. I am very happy to be here in Sered, I want to show my qualities on the field and help the club and my new teammates,”Salimi said.

Marian Cerny, General Manager of the club, is so happy with the new signing, skfseredfutbal.sk reported.

“We are glad to sign Iman Salimi. Today, the player signed a contract and joined the team. He is a very good football player. we promise him that he will be an important part of our team. He wants to help the club. We also help him to establish himself in Europe. We believe that he will also be part of a successful team,” Cerny said.