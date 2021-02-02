why washing machine is not working?

There are several factors as to why your washing machine isn’t turning and on in the first place:

It might not be plugged into the wall socket and in turn, isn’t receiving any electrical power. You can check the wall socket itself by plugging another appliance in, such as a lamp, to ensure the power hasn’t blown out. Otherwise, you may need to check your circuit breaker.

You can also check the units power cord to see if there are any frayed areas or a break, which will require you to replace the cord.

Some machines also have a safety system in place that requires the washer lid to be fully closed before it can turn on.

Washing machines are also fitted with a lid switch which might be broken. To test it, open the lid and locate the switch, then press and release it. If it doesn't click, it may require replacing. If your washer is making a loud noise during a spin cycle, it could be caused by:

· Faulty belt

· Clutch assembly has worn out

· Failing drive motor

Typically, the above instances require a manufacturer’s assistance. It might also be an item that you’ve forgotten to take out of your pockets such as loose change, which will require you to stop the cycle and remove it.

If the error continues to show up, you may need a repair service.

A washing machine not draining is one of the most common problems we encounter. It can be caused by one of the following:

- The drain hose or pump is clogged with a small item of clothing, residual gunk, or other debris.

- The washer is malfunctioning and not engaging the drain/spin cycle properly. It may present with an error code - check with your product manual or give the manufacturer a call to clarify what this refers to.

- The drain pump is broken (the washer will generally make an unpleasant sound and/or start leaking if this is the case).

If you want to Reset your washing machine First, you should perform a general reset of the machine. Turn the machine off at the PowerPoint, wait for one minute, and then turn it back on.

If you see no change, you can try a Master Reset. This will reset all of the onboard componentry and is often successfully used by appliance technicians. Open and close the door of the washing machine 6 times within 12 seconds. Then, run the rinse/spin cycle without clothing to see if your problems are resolved. If it drains, problem solved! If not, let’s move onto the unclogging!

Unclogging the drain hose

Turn the machine off at the PowerPoint. You should always do this before moving the machine or making any adjustments.

Check that the drain hose is not kinked or bent. This can affect the washer's draining and may be causing the error.

Now, remove the drain hose from the back of the machine. This is usually attached with a couple of simple screws. You may need a hand to pull the washer from its spot to access the hose entry point.

Run some water through the hose to force the clog out. An outdoor hose connection works well. You can also use a plumbing snake, stick, or long object to push the clog or item out.

If you aren’t able to easily remove the drain hose, run the hottest cycle on your machine without clothing, as this may loosen up the blockage and push it through.

Once water is steadily running through the washer drain hose, re-attach it to your machine. To ensure your machine drains efficiently, make sure that the end of the hose is not more than 12cm into the drain hole, and that it’s not kinked or bent.