Iran installs advanced centrifuges in Natanz and Fordow facilities

TEHRAN- Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, has declared Iran will accelerate its nuclear program by operating more advanced centrifuges.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, he wrote, “Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running with UF6 successfully in Natanz. Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow. There's more to come soon.”

Nevertheless, he has highlighted that the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is very crucial, tweeting, “The IAEA is yet able to verify and is informed of the progress as planned.”

Since Trump, the former U.S. president, quitted the nuclear accord in 2018 and imposed severe sanctions on Iran’s economic sectors, Iran has decided to resume its nuclear activities in stages.

Iran’s parliament has approved legislation that would suspend the implementation of unannounced visits to nuclear facilities and require the government to boost its uranium enrichment if European countries do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

The ratification also obliged the government to resume enriching uranium to 20%, and to install new centrifuges at nuclear facilities at the Natanz and the Fordo sites.

The government has already resumed enriching uranium to the level of 20 percent and starting installing new centrifuges.

