“Window of opportunity is very limited” for U.S. and Europeans, Iran says

TEHRAN - At his virtual press briefing, Ali Rabiei, Iran’s government spokesman, said “we are not holding any talks with the new U.S. administration at the moment.”

Rabiei also said now that Donald Trump is gone, tension in the global community has been reduced considerably.

When Trump was defeated in the economic war that he waged against Iran, Tehran's trade partners changed their approach, so Iran's economic relations are entering post-sanctions phase, Rabiei told reporters.

The government spokesman said Iran is waiting “the U.S. fulfill its obligations and lift the illegal sanctions as an integral part of its obligations.”

He added, “Currently, there is no plan to negotiate with the U.S.”

The spokesman also emphasized that the United States “will not have time forever and the window of opportunity is very limited not only for the U.S. but also for the European members of the JCPOA in fulfilling their obligations.”

Regarding the IAEA inspectors’ access to the Iranian nuclear sites, Rabiei said, “According to the parliamentary law, the first steps of restricting the IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites, with regards to the Additional Protocol, will begin in the first week of March.”

Iran could strongly resist the sanctions although they have created problems and difficulties for the people, the spokesman noted.

Noting that warmongers were not able impose a new war on Iran, he said, “The government has developed infrastructures, followed resistance economy and strengthened its knowledge-based companies to move forward to development and growth”.

Trump, who withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran, left the White House on January 20. The new U.S. President, Joe Biden, has pledged to rejoin the JCPOA.

Officials in Tehran have censured the U.S. strict sanctions on Iran, calling sanctions economic terrorism.

Despite calls by international bodies, including the United Nations, the Trump administration refused to relax illegal sanctions against Iran as the country was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet in March 2020, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said, “The world can no longer be silent as U.S. Economic Terrorism is supplanted by its Medical Terrorism."

EE/PA

