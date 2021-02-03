TEDPIX loses 32,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 32,417 points on Wednesday.

Over 8.748 billion securities worth 85.842 trillion rials (about $2.043 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index dropped 27,165 points, and the second market’s index lost 53,536 points.

After several weeks of drop, TEDPIX could finally register growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index rose two percent to stand at 1.207 million points in the past week.

MA/MA