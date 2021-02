Arsalan Kazemi invited to Iran basketball team

TEHRAN – Iran power forward Arsalan Kazemi was invited to the National Basketball Team after two years.

Iran coach Mehran Shahintab announced his 16-man squad for the training camp of the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

The upcoming window is scheduled for February 18 to 22 in Doha, Qatar.

Iran leads Group E comprising Qatar, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

Iran squad:

Mohammad Torabi, Mohammad Jamshidi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Sajad Mashayekhi, Meysam Mirzaei, Saeid Davarpanah, Sina Vahedi, Rasoul Mozaffari, Saleh Foroutan, Emad Salmani, Keyvan Ryaei, Mohammad Yousefvand, Mike Rostampour, Navid Rezaeifar, Arsalan Kazemi, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami