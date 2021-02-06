We know our opponents well: Nikkhah Bahrami

TEHRAN - Iran national basketball team captain Samad Nikkhah Bahrami says that they have been drawn along with powerhouse teams in the world but they know their opponents well.

Iran have been drawn with the U.S., who keep No. 1 spot in the FIBA world men's rankings, and No. 6 France in Group A.

“The Olympic Games will bring the best 12 teams together, so there are no easy matches,” Nikkhah Bahrami told IRNA.

“We know that the U.S. will take part in the Games with their best team and our match against them will be very exciting. We will show a good performance in Olympics if we hold training camps ahead of the competition,” he added.

Iran coach Mehran Shahintab has invited 16 players for the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers, where the team will meet Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming window is scheduled for Feb. 18 to 22 in Doha, Qatar.

“In the second window we lost to Syria since our players were not ready due to coronavirus restrictions. But we are well-prepared for the competition at the moment,” Nikkhah stated.