Iran basketball paired with the U.S. in Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team have been drawn with powerhouses the U.S. and France in the Men’s Olympic Tournament.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball Tournaments draw for both the Men and the Women finalists was held behind closed doors Tuesday at FIBA headquarters, the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball.

The eight national teams plus four slots reserved for the national teams clinching a spot in the Men’s Tournament through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments were split into the three preliminary groups of four teams each.

The four remaining tickets will be punched in through the four Olympic Qualifying groups planned to be held from June 29 to July 4.

In both tournaments, a new competition system has been put in place for Tokyo. The Group Phase will consist of three groups of four teams each. The teams placed first and second in each group, and the two best third-placed teams in the Group Phase qualify for the Final Phase.

Twenty-four top teams from across the globe, 12 men and 12 women, will go for gold at the Olympics, starting July 25 in Tokyo.

Men’s Tournament draw results:

Group A

Iran

France

USA

OQT Victoria winner (Canada, China, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey, Uruguay)

Group B

Australia

OQT Split winner (Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Russia, Tunisia)

OQT Belgrade winner (Dominican Republic, Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia)

Nigeria

Group C

Argentina

Japan

Spain

OQT Kaunas winner (Angola, Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Venezuela)