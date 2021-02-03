Iranian women Paralympians’ busts unveiled

TEHRAN – Busts of four Iranian women Paralympic medal winners were unveiled on Wednesday at the Sports Federation for the Disabled headquarters in Tehran.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC), the busts of Nayereh Akef, Azam Khodayari, Zahra Nemati, and Sareh Javanmardi were unveiled.

Also, the memory of Para archer Razieh Shirmohammadi, who passed away in June 2019 due to heart attack at the age of 41, was cherished.