Motherhood and adherence to Islamic codes not in contrast with women’s progress

TEHRAN- During a video conference on Wednesday with a group of eulogists on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei elaborated on the unique and incomparable character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and underlined her outstanding role as the precious daughter of Prophet Muhmmad (PBUH), Imam Ali’s wife and fellow as well as mother of unprecedented figures such as the grand progeny of Prophet Muhammad (SA).

The Leader pointed to the Islamic viewpoints on women and family, underlining that family constitutes the most robust foundation for spiritual and intellectual upbringing of human-beings.

In this regard, he described Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Imam Ali (SA) and their offspring as the most glorious epitome of an Islamic family that adherence to their superiority in sympathy, empathy and all noble human features as role models can lead an Islamic society to glory.

The Leader shed light on the superior, multidimensional characteristics of Hazrat Zahra (SA) as a woman in Islamic society whose absolute superiority in motherhood and marriage as well as piety and effective social presence obviously indicate that in Islamic outlook, there exists no difference between men and women in terms of intellectual and spiritual divine features.

Against this backdrop, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the fundamental differences between Western outlook towards women and that of Islam and the Islamic Republic in this regard. The former’s materialistic and commercial outlook is quite in contrast to the latter’s divine principles which results in respect and reverence towards women, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Given Western huge propaganda to portray Islam and hijab not only as concepts quite in contrast with women’s progress but also as heavy stumbling blocks, the Leader’s remarks strongly falsify all the fictitious claims by highlighting facts on the ground.

As the Leader mentioned, under the Islamic Republic, Iranian women’s achievements in social, cultural, artistic, scientific, political, and economic fields have been unprecedentedly outstanding. In other words, motherhood and adherence to Islamic codes are not in contrast with women’s progress. Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)’s personal and social life clearly indicates this fact. The Leader of Islamic Revolution declared: “We are proud of the view of Islam and we protest the Western view on women and lifestyle.”