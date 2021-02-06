Swedish writer Malin Persson Giolito’s “Quicksand” comes into Persian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Swedish author Malin Persson Giolito’s novel “Quicksand” (“Störst av allt”) has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Ketabe Kooche is the publisher of the 2016 novel translated into Persian by Hossein Masudi Ashtiani.

The book tells the story of a mass shooting, which has taken place at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb. Eighteen-year-old Maja Norberg is charged for her involvement in the massacre that left her boyfriend and her best friend dead. She has spent nine months in jail awaiting trial.

Now the time has come for her to enter the courtroom. How did Maja, popular, privileged, and a top student—become a cold-blooded killer in the eyes of the public? What did Maja do? Or is it what she failed to do that brought her here?

An English rendition of “Quicksand” by Rachel Willson-Broyles was published in 2017.

The book, which has been sold in 24 countries, received the Best Crime Novel of the Year Award in 2016, Sweden’s official suspense literature award given by the Swedish Crime Writers’ Academy. It also won the 2017 Glass Key award.

Kirkus Reviews said, “Giolito gives us the unsettling monologue of a teenage girl as she works her way through her role in the murder. It is a splendid work of fiction.”

In September 2017, it was announced that Netflix had ordered an adaption of the novel to be developed into an eponymous series, “Quicksand”, and would partner with FLX to produce the series. The series premiered on April 5, 2019.

Giolito was born in Stockholm in 1969, and grew up in Djursholm. She has worked as a lawyer for the biggest law firm in the Nordic region and as an official for the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

She has published three previous novels. She lives in Brussels together with her husband and their three daughters.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Swedish author Malin Persson Giolito’s novel “Quicksand”.

