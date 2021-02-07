Iranian ports’ capacity to hit 280m tons by August

TEHRAN- The capacity of Iranian ports is expected to increase to 280 million tons by the end of the current government's incumbency (early August), according to the head of the country’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Mohammad Rastad put the current loading and unloading capacity of the country’s ports at 250 million tons, IRIB reported.

“We have signed 300 contracts with the private sector for conducting development projects including the construction of structures, equipment, and even infrastructure in ports,” Rastad said.

According to the official the private sector has currently invested over 160 trillion rials (about $3.8 billion) in the country’s ports.

Mentioning the restrictions created by the U.S. sanctions in the country’s ports and maritime activities, the official said: “In all areas which were affected by the U.S. sanctions we tried to rely on domestic capacities and managed to keep the ports active and the country’s imports and exports afloat.”

The capacity, infrastructure, and equipment of the ports have made it possible for them to be able to load and unload goods in accordance with international standards, he stressed.

“For all kinds of goods and all types of vessels, including light to heavy goods and also super-sized commodities and vessels, there are berths and special terminals in the country that can provide the necessary services,” Rastad added.

The official put the total length of the Iranian port wharves at 39 kilometers, saying that this has made it possible for different types of ships and vessels to be able to dock and load or unload their cargoes.

“Today, we have no problems regarding the loading and unloading of basic goods, bulk goods, and containers in the country’s ports, and the commodity owners are not obliged to pay demurrage charges (damages for delayed unloading and loading) to ships because of port operations, and this shows how standard the Iranian ports are,” the PMO head added.

Over the past eight years, the capacity of Iranian ports has increased by more than 80 million tons, which means on average every year 10 million tons have been added to the capacity of the country’s southern and northern ports.

EF/MA