Zorya Luhansk complete signing of Iran’s Zahedi

TEHRAN – Ukrainian football club Zorya Luhansk have completed the signing of Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi.

The 25-year-old striker has penned a four-year deal with Zorya Luhansk for an undisclosed fee.

The president of Olimpik Donetsk Vladislav Gelzin had previously confirmed the move during an interview with Footboom:

“Olympic Donetsk have agreed on the transfer details and we have reached an agreement with the president of the Luhansk club, Yevhen Heller.”

Olimpik Donetsk coach Ihor Klymovskyi also shared his thoughts on losing his talented striker and said this is a really big loss for them.

This season, Zahedi has played 11 matches in the UPL, scoring 8 goals. He is currently the top scorer in the Ukrainian championship.

Another Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is a member of Zorya Luhansk.