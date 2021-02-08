Fajr festival showcases works by artists gaining global recognition for Iranian art

TEHRAN – The 13th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, underway at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, is displaying works by Iranian artists who have been honored at international art events across the world in 2019 and 2020.

Over 160 artworks by 67 artists of various fields of visual arts have been selected to be showcased in a special section entitled “World Stars of Iranian Art”.

The section features works in the forms of photography, cartoon, illustration, painting, calligraphy and miniature, which have been acclaimed at international events in various countries, including Kirghizia, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

Over 700 artworks by 511 artists have been put on display at the Fajr festival, which opened on Saturday.

Coronavirus restrictions and the pandemic have given the artists more opportunities to create artworks. Some of the artworks on the theme of COVID-19 have been showcased in a special section.

A selection of artworks by top female artists from all the previous editions of the Fajr Festival of Visual Arts has been shown in the virtual exhibit “Shadow of Tooba” in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

A total of 103 artworks by 92 female artists who have been the recipients of Golden Tooba awards from the festival have been displayed in the exhibit.

The selection is available on the website and Instagram page of Iran’s Institute for Development of Contemporary Visual Arts.

Nine veteran Iranian artists will be honored with lifetime achievement awards this year.



The honorees are master of sculpture and ceramics Jafar Najibi, cartoonist Ahmad Abdollahinia, illustrator Saeid Razzaqi, painter Garnic Derhakupian, miniaturist Khashayr Qazizadeh, graphic designer Ahmad Aqaqolizadeh, art researcher Yaqub Ajand, photographer Mohammad-Hossein Heidari and calligrapher Mohammad Salahshur.

In addition, the festival displays a collection of 93 calligraphy works competing in the festival this year.

Photo: A poster for “World Stars of Iranian Art”.

