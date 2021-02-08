Eco-lodge units come on stream in Kerman  

TEHRAN – Three eco-lodge units have been inaugurated in three different villages of Baft county, Kerman province, southeast Iran, ILNA reported on Monday.

Establishing such lodging centers is of very high importance in Iranian rural landscapes, reportedly to boost tourism, to generate job opportunities, and ultimately to help empower countryside communities.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

