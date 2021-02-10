Iran hopes to be among first countries to complete COVID-19 vaccination

TEHRAN – Vaccination of the whole population against the coronavirus will be completed in the next Iranian calendar year (March 2021-March 2022) and it is hoped that Iran will be one of the first countries in this regard, the Food and Drug Organization’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour has said.

Iran started the vaccination program on Tuesday on the ICU staff in 625 hospitals.

The vaccinations kicked off upon order by President Hassan Rouhani, who assured the nation that the imported vaccines are safe and reliable.

“The people should feel confident that all the authorities trust the imported vaccines, and [as officials] we are all ready to get our shots in order to build trust,” he said.

Iran imported the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and plans its joint production with Moscow. The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in Tehran last week.

It is said that the vaccination procedure takes three to seven years in most countries, but the [Iranian] health ministry plans to complete the vaccination of the whole population by the end of 2021 or the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 2022), Jahanpour explained.

For the time being, around one thousand individuals are being vaccinated, he said, adding that the number will be increased to five thousand in the near future, and then to ten thousand and eventually to twenty thousand in order to hit the target.

Iranian scientists have been working on developing domestic vaccines against the coronavirus, two of which are in the human trial phase.

Coviran Barekat, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020.

The second COVID-19 vaccine is a product of the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute. Razi COV-Pars — an mRNA recombinant vaccine — is administered via injection and inhalation.

MG