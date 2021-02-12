Abu Musa to organize two-day tours for martyrs’ families

TEHRAN – Abu Musa, one of the southernmost Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, is arranging special package tours to be offered to the families of the martyrs.

The two-day recreational tours are expected to launch in the month of Esfand (starting Feb. 19), Mehr reported.

With an area of 12.8 square kilometers, Abu Musa Island enjoys a warm and humid climate as well as a variety of plants and marine life.

The Abu Musa along with two other Iranian islands of Greater and Lesser Tunb sit near important oil shipping channels at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

AFM/