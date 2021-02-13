‘Strengthening border terminals, a priority of Transport Ministry’

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami has said that strengthening and standardizing border terminals is a major priority of the Transport Ministry, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Eslami said some of the country’s border terminals are currently fully operational and some are under construction.

Stating that disorganization at border terminals will lead to disruption in trade, the official added: “The Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has spent more than six trillion rials (about $142 million) to organize border terminals over the last few years; so far 10 terminals have been put into operation in the last three to four years and several terminals will be put into operation in the coming days.”

Mentioning the problems that the U.S. sanctions have created in the country’s trade activities including transit of goods and shipping, the official said: “We tried to find alternative ways to keep the country's trade afloat and also tried to cushion the country's transit from harm with complementary means and different methods.”

The official further noted that his ministry’s main agenda in this regard is to facilitate the country’s foreign trade in order to pave the way for the realization of the country’s macroeconomic goals.

Iran shares land and sea borders with 15 countries.

Currently, all the land borders with the country’s major trade partners are active and daily transit and exchanges of goods are being carried out through the mentioned borders.

Iran has traded 122.8 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $58.7 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-January 19, 2021), according to the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi.

EF/MA