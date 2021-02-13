Elgoli mansion in Tabriz gains former splendor 

TEHRAN-The hexagonal Qajar-era (1789-1925) mansion of Elgoli, which is located in the historical city of Tabriz, has undergone some rehabilitation works.

The restoration project was carried out by the city’s municipality under the supervision of experienced restorers and cultural heritage experts, the tourism chief of Iran’s East Azarbaijan province announced on Saturday.

Furthermore, special services are planned to be provided, and experienced tour guides are to be hired, for the convenience of the visitors to the mansion and its surroundings, Ahmad Hamzezadeh said.

As one of the most important tourist attractions of the province, Elgoli is one of the priorities of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, the official added.

Surrounded by an artificial lake and a big garden, the Elgoli mansion, also known as Shah Goli is located in the southeast, seven kilometers from the city center of Tabriz.

Although the history of Elgoli is not clear, it sounds that during the Aq-qoyunlu dynasty (1378-1501) the construction process of the original building was started and continued until the Safavid era (1501-1736). However, it seems that the lake originally was used as a water resource for agricultural purposes. There was an artificial island with a small palace in the middle of the lake which was used as a royal summer palace during the Qajar dynasty (when Tabriz was the official residence of the Prince of Iran).

During the Pahlavi era, the palace was reconstructed and a pass-way was built to connect the island to the sidewalks. It has a square artificial lake surrounded by four sidewalks on four sides.

There is a hill covered with trees in the south of the lake. Two beautiful stairways connect the sidewalks to the top of the hill. There are a zoo and other recreational facilities such as a playground inside the complex. The structure was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2009.

ABU/ AFM

