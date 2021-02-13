Russia underlines need to ensure Iran’s economic benefits from JCPOA

TEHRAN – The United States and Europe should make a move to restore Iran’s economic benefits envisioned in the 2015 nuclear deal, two senior Russian diplomats said.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov has called on the U.S. and Europe to ensure Iran’s economic interests in the JCPOA and make a move in this regard.

“We shared our ideas on how to synchronize steps for JCPOA return. Iran’s actions are reversible should there be a shift in the right direction. Restoring Iran’s economic bonuses is key. U.S. & E3 should make a move, Iran will respond constructively,” Ryabkov said, according to a tweet by Permanent Mission of Russia to international organizations in Vienna.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, commented on the remarks of his colleague.

“The last sentence seems to be absolutely relevant judging by the statements of the Iranian officials. Hopefully, the countries whom it may concern fully understand that. They have significant experience to make the right conclusions. No question about that,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier this month, Ulaynov demanded that the United States make the first move to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers.

He also voiced support for Iran’s proposal for Tehran and Washington to synchronize their steps toward reviving the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Rybkov also expressed Russia’s hope that the U.S. would abandon its illegal stance of staying out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and retaining its sanctions against the Islamic Republic in order not to prompt Tehran to further reduce its obligations under the agreement.

“There isn't a lot of time, considering that on February 21, in accordance with the law adopted by Iran, the country will take the next step toward reducing its obligations, which were accepted voluntarily. It would be good to find some compromise that would help avoid further escalation before that deadline,” the deputy foreign minister told a press conference, according to Press TV.

The priority is to reverse the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear accord as well as Washington’s sanctions against Iran, he continued.

Iran has announced that it will suspend the implementation of some nuclear commitments by February 21 in accordance with a nuclear law passed by the Iranian Parliament in early November.

Under the law, Iran will stop abiding by the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which enables more intrusive inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities, as of February 21 -- the date that the senior Russian official was referring to.

Ryabkov said such a wholesale compromise on the part of the U.S. “is probably impossible to do all at once.” He, however, asserted, “but it would be wrong to delay. We are openly telling this to Americans."

He, meanwhile, suggested that Washington and Tehran act simultaneously to avoid arguments over who should act first.



“We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this, it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach,” Ryabkov told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.