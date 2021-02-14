Iran’s sponge iron production leap outstanding

TEHRAN- While Iran is fighting the U.S. severe sanctions on its economy, and the country’s different industrial and economic sectors have been affected by the limitations and difficulties caused by the sanctions condition, the country’s mining sector is moving forward noticeably, overcoming such barriers.

Among the mining sector’s different products, sponge iron is an outstanding example, as the production of this item is rising more and more in the country.

The latest eye-catching achievement in this field was standing at first place globally during the first five months of 2020, when Iran’s sponge iron production was the highest in the world, despite all the hurdles created by the sanctions.

The country’s sponge iron output was also the highest in May 2020, when Iran lagged India behind.

Iran is only second to India globally in terms of the volume of sponge iron production, but during the first five months of 2020, Iran’s production of the product was over 12 million tons, while that of India was 11 million tons.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran’s largest metals and mining holding, has stated that one of the most important reasons for the increase in sponge iron production in Iran is the establishment of new sponge iron plants, adding that in recent years, with its new strategy and with the participation of the private sector, the organization has been able to launch several projects to produce sponge iron.

Sponge iron production in Iran has been also on a rising trend during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020).

The most recent report in this due, which was released on Sunday, indicates that the sponge iron production by the major minerals and mining companies, which are the subsidiaries of IMIDRO, has increased eight percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021), as compared with the corresponding time span in the past year.

As reported, these companies, including Mobarakeh Steel Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, Chadormalu Industrial Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Hormozgan Steel Company, Iranian Ghadir Iron and Steel Company, and South Kaveh Steel Company, have produced 25.554 million tons of sponge iron in the ten-month period of the present year.