15th Fajr Poetry Festival honors winners

TEHRAN – Winners of the 15th Fajr Poetry Festival were honored Sunday during a ceremony at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

The honoring ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

No book was picked as the best in the Adults’ Poetry section, but the book “Fourteen Nights” by Majid Salehi received an honorable mention.

In the New Poetry Section, the two books “Aman Nameh” by Seyyed Akbar Mir Jafari and “Skyless Bird” by Mohammadreza Ruzbeh shared the top award.

The organizers also honored two veteran poets, Mohamad Hossein Mahdavi, who is also known by his pseudonym M. Moayyed, and Mohammad-Baqer Kolahi Ahari, with lifetime achievement awards.

In the Classic Poetry Section, the two books “My Heart Is Pounding for Khazar” and “Norahan” by Mohammadreza Taqidokht shared the top award.

In the Children’s Poetry section, the two books “The Rain Is Pouring within Me” by Hossein Tavallai and “Parpari Dress“ by Maryam Hashempur shared the best award.

“Life of Sadi Shirazi” by Javad Bashari and “Secret of Meaningful Words of Khaqani” by Mohammadreza Torki shared the best award in the About Poetry section.

In the Sacred Defense section, several poets were also honored including Yusefali Mirshakkak, Abdoljabbar Kakai, Ali-Mohammad Moaddab and Alireza Qazveh.

The poets who were also active during the coronavirus restriction days and pandemic were also honored including Mohammadreza Ekramifar, Maryam Hayeri, Mohammad-Kazem Kazemi, Mohamad Milan Lak and Mohammad-Hossein Nemati.

Photo: An honoree holds the award he received at the closing ceremony of the 15th Fajr Poetry Festival held at Vahdat Hall on February 14, 2021. (IRNA/Ehsan Naderipur)

