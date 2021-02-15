Historical properties in Lorestan demarcated to receive better care  

TEHRAN – New boundaries have been defined for two ancient hills, and a historical garden in the western province of Lorestan, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Brahmai hill in Delfan county, Kenijuni hill in Kuhdasht, and Falahat garden in the provincial capital of Khorramabad were demarcated to prevent further destruction and damage, Seyyed Amin Qasemi stated.

The demarcation projects are aimed to pave the way for better conservation, and protecting them from illegal excavations within their properties

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

