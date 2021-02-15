Chomsky to lecture on linguistics at Iranian university

TEHRAN - The renowned American linguist, historian, and thinker Noam Chomsky is going to deliver an online lecture on linguistics at Allameh Tabatabaee University in Tehran.

This is the first time Chomsky delivers a lecture on linguistics at an Iranian university, ISNA reported on Monday.

The event will start at 20:30 local time on February 24 and will be of high importance for those interested in the fields of linguistics, biology, psychology, artificial intelligence, philosophy, and cognitive sciences as a whole.

MG

