Water, electricity projects worth over $232m put into operation

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated 24 major water and electricity projects valued at 9.75 trillion rials (about $232.1 million) in five different provinces through video conference on Tuesday.

Inaugurated in the 41st week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, one of the mentioned projects was put into operation in Alborz, six projects were inaugurated in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, five went operational in Lorestan, nine were inaugurated in Qazvin and the other four were put into operation in North Khorasan.

The projects included several power supply projects, some power line reconstruction projects, two one-megawatt solar power plants, some water management, and wastewater treatment projects, as well as several water supply projects.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), during which the minister made several trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

According to Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, in the second phase of the program 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) of which so far over 240 have gone operational.

EF/MA