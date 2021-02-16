Exhibition match held in memory of late Minavand, Ansarian

TEHRAN – An exhibition match between veteran players was held in memory of former Iran and Persepolis players Mehrdad Minavand and Ali Ansarian.

A team consist of players who have played in Persepolis and Esteghlal teams defeated a side featuring Iran at the 1998 World Cup 3-2 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The match brought former stars like Ahmadreza Abedzadeh, Ali Daei, Karim Bagheri, Ali Karimi, Khodadad Azizi, Alireza Mansourian, Yahya Golmohammadi, Rahman Rezaei and Mohammad Khakpour together.

Minavand and Ansarian passed away at the age of 45 and 43 respectively within a week due to coronavirus.