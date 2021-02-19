Iran returns COVID-19 restrictions on cultural events with fear of new wave 

TEHRAN – Iranian Health Ministry has announced the return of all coronavirus restrictions on the concerts and cultural meetings in the fear of a new wave of the disease.

“The decision has been made along with the Ministry of the Interior and all the concerts can only stream online,” Deputy Health Minister Mohsen Farhadi said in a press release published on Friday.

“Any concerts, seminars and religious ceremonies need to be approved by the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control,” he added.

He also said that there will be no exception for the concerts on Kish Island.

Pointing to the Fajr Music Festival that is currently underway, Farhadi expressed thanks to the organizers of the festival who decided to hold the event online.

“Holding the festival online these days of coronavirus is relay praiseworthy,” he said.

“Holding the festival was to meet the cultural needs of people. Due to the long pandemic, which has caused restrictions, people needed the festival, and this took place with the good cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Health Ministry,” he added.

“People can stay at home and watch the performances. I think it was a very good decision that the organizers made, giving the opportunity to people in every corner of the country and those living abroad to sit and watch the programs,” he added.

The 36th edition of the festival kicked off last Tuesday with streaming performances on fajrmusicfestival.com, nay.ir, and tiwall.com after canceling the in-person edition in Tehran due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be running until February 21.

Photo: Bardia Kiaras conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in an undated photo.

