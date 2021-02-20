Nearly 194,000 tons of alumina powder produced in 10 months

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 193,962 tons of alumina powder during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021).

The monthly alumina power output stood at 16,723 tons in the tenth month of this year (December 21, 2020 – January 19, 2021), which was 16 percent less than the output in the same month of the past year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

