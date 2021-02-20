Iran ICT Minister Azari Jahromi angers Esteghlal fans

TEHRAN – Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Minister, has angered Esteghlal fans after posting a story about their team on his Instagram account.

Esteghlal archrivals Persepolis defeated Gol Gohar 5-0 on Friday and finished the first at the halfway of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Shortly after the match, Azari Jahromi posted a story on his Instagram account that angered the fans of the Iranian football team.

“Gol Gohar needed one more goal to reach Esteghlal’s record. But Esteghlal’s record is not achievable,” he shared the post.

Azari Jahromi, a fan of Persepolis football club, referred to a match dating back to 1973, where Persepolis defeated Esteghlal 6-0 in the domestic league.

On Saturday, during a radio interview, Esteghlal's head of board of directors Esmaeil Khalilzadeh, said Azari Jahrami must apologize the team’s fans for trash talk because his comment has been disrespectful to the club.

Azari Jahromi also reacted to Khalilzadeh’s interview and said he will not apologize since he has not disrespected anyone.

“I’m also a citizen and I’m free to express my opinion. I respectfully said my opinion without disrespecting anyone. Are you upset with me?” Azari Jahromi said.