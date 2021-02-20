Mining, energy projects worth over $190m inaugurated in central Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini on Saturday inaugurated a mineral production unit worth eight trillion rials (over $190 million) as well as a solar power plant during a visit to Yazd province, central Iran.

Upon arrival to the mentioned province on Saturday morning, Hosseini inaugurated a 10-megawatt solar power plant at Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Complex, Shata reported.

This power plant, which will supply the electricity required by the Chadormalu complex, is equipped with 202 inverters and 402 tracker systems, as well as domestically-made voltage transformers.

Razm Hosseini also inaugurated Yekta Granule Meybod Complex in Meybod County. This production unit has the annual capacity to produce 10,000 tons of ceramic tile glaze, 10,000 tons of alumina ceramic pellets, and 160,000 tons of feldspar powder.

As reported, over eight trillion rials (about $190 million) has been invested in this complex which is going to create direct jobs for 190 people.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of this production unit, Hosseini also mentioned a project for transferring seawater from the Persian Gulf to Isfahan province through a pipeline that is going to pass through Yazd province.

According to the official, the transfer of seawater to Yazd province is going to have a huge impact on the province’s industries.

This pipeline project is going to be implemented by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), he noted.

Stating that Yazd is the second largest mineral center in the country, the official said: "There are 52 discovered mineral elements in this province, and the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade will do its best to support the development of the mining industry in this province."

During his two-day visit to Yazd province, Razm Hosseini is going to inaugurate a total of four major industrial and mining projects worth 19.08 trillion rials (about $454.2 million).

In total, the mentioned projects are going to create direct job opportunities for over 900 people.

Development project of a yarn production unit in Ashkzar city, the minerals production unit in Meybod, a lead and zinc mine in Bafgh, and finally the development project of a zinc concentrate production unit in Mehriz city are the major projects scheduled to be inaugurated during the minister’s visit.

