TEDPIX loses 5,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,597 points to 1.232 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

The first market’s index fell 1,098 points, and the second market’s index dropped 21,790 points on Saturday.

TEDPIX rose two percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, Tehran Oil Refining Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the most widely followed indices.

After several weeks of drop, TEDPIX could finally register growth in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 29.

The index rose two percent to stand at 1.207 million points in that week.

MA/MA