“The Information Revolution” by Tamra B. Orr appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Tamra B. Orr’s book “The Information Revolution: Transforming the World through Technology” has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Parisa Sayyadi.

Young people growing up today don’t know a life without social media, smartphones and other Internet-driven technology. However, it wasn’t that long ago when computers were still the size of an entire room. As it became easier and cheaper to share information quickly through computer technology, an information revolution began taking place.

As readers explore this revolution through accessible main text, informative sidebars and annotated quotes, they discover the people and inventions that created the digital world they know today.

Historical and contemporary images give readers a deeper sense of how the ideas of the past have shaped their present in this book.

Tamra Orr is a full-time author living in the Pacific Northwest. She is the author of more than 400 educational books for readers of all ages.

Her book on school violence was voted New York Public Library’s best nonfiction book for teens. She has a degree in English from Ball State University. Tamra has been fascinated with history all of her life and enjoys the chance to learn more about it when researching for a book. She lives in Oregon with her husband and four children.

Tamra B. Orr is the author of books such as “America’s Best Colleges for B Students”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Tamra B. Orr’s book “The Information Revolution”.

RM/MMS/YAW