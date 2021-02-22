Oil industry exhibition underway in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of South Pars Petroleum Exhibition (SPPEX 2021) kicked off on Sunday in the southwestern city of Asaluyeh, Bushehr Province.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the mentioned province and the Oil Ministry, IRNA reported.

Over 110 domestic knowledge-based companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, during this four-day exhibition.

According to the Secretary of the Exhibition Hossein Daris-Zadeh, some of the exhibiting companies in this exhibition have saved the country millions of dollars with their innovative products even during the U.S. sanctions.

“The existence of capable companies and suppliers of items needed by the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry is an opportunity to materialize the slogan of “surge in production” by taking advantage of the capabilities and capacities of domestic experts,” Daris-Zadeh said.

The purpose of holding the oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical industry exhibition is to complete the supply chain in these industries and to introduce domestic manufacturing companies in the South Pars Special Economic Zone, according to the official.

With the coronavirus pandemic seemingly under control, physical exhibitions and affairs are once again resuming in the country in full compliance with the health and safety protocols.

Due to the special conditions created by the pandemic, only certain groups of people including managers, experts and scholars are allowed to visit most of the exhibitions.

