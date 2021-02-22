“Hayek on Liberty” by John Gray comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of John Gray’s “Hayek on Liberty” has recently been published by Now Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Khashayar Deihimi.

Not available since the 1980s, this updated edition by the leading political philosopher, John Gray, outlines his new position on Hayek. In a substantial new chapter, Gray assesses how far the historical development of the last ten years can be deployed in a critique of Hayek’s thought.

His reassessment is not only a provocative study of a classical philosopher, it is also a timely contribution to the debate over the future of conservatism, as Gray argues that Hayekian liberalism, the most well-articulated political theory of the new right, is flawed.

John Gray is Emeritus Professor of European Thought at the London School of Economics. He is a regular contributor to the Guardian and the Times Literary Supplement and the author of over a dozen books, including “Heresies” and the bestselling “Straw Dogs”.

His other noteworthy credits are “False Dawn: the Delusions of Global Capitalism”, “Black Mass: Apocalyptic Religion” and “The Death of Utopia”, and “Al Qaeda and What It Means to Be Modern”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of John Gray’s “Hayek on Liberty”.

