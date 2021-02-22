Biden admin weigh easing Iran sanctions: Sunday Times

TEHRAN - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering easing sanctions against Iran imposed during the rule of former president Donald Trump.

The new head of the White House has pondered this as the U.S. seeks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

It is noted that despite the fact that the new administration insists on the desire to sit down at the negotiating table, “there are signs that a relaxation of sanctions is not far off.”

“Easing sanctions is definitely on the way. Not today or tomorrow. But it is on its way,” said a source from the national security sector.

Earlier, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, spoke about the U.S. addiction to sanctions, bullying and pressure. Zarif stressed that so far he does not see any changes in Washington’s policy, and the current President Biden is generally repeating the policy of his predecessor.

On February 19, the Biden administration withdrew Trump’s demand to restore the UN sanctions against Iran and agreed to attend talks between European countries and the Islamic Republic.

The JCPOA was concluded in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries. In early May 2018, Trump announced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions. Later, in reaction to the violation of the agreement by the U.S., Iran resumed its nuclear activities and started enriching uranium at 20 percent purity to indicate the U.S. economic sanctions will not affect its policy towards its nuclear program and defense capabilities.

EE/PA