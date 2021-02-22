Behnam Yakhchali undergoes surgery

TEHRAN – Rostock Seawolves basketball team guard Behnam Yakhchali underwent a foot injury in Munich.

The Iranian international suffered an ankle injury in the match against VFL Kirchheim Knights on Feb. 7 and has recently undergone a successful surgery.

“I can start my training in the next two weeks and will be ready next month,” Yakhchali said in an interview with Iran Basketball Federation’s website.

Yakhchali joined the German second tier side in June 2020 from CBA side Nanjing Monkeys.

He will be a key player for Iran national basketball team at the Olympic Games